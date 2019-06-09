BRENNER, Melvin Of North Ft. Myers, FL and Bridgewater, MA, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019 at the age of 90. Devoted son of Joseph and Minnie (Stein) Brenner. Beloved husband of Marion (Rodman) of 70 wonderful years. Loving father of Ronald & Linda Brenner, Stephen & Faye Brenner, and Nancy & Gordon George, and father-in-law of Ronald's late wife Jaqueline. He was the cherished grandfather of Scott & Katie, David & Marie, Julie & Rob, Mark & Samantha, Todd & Christie, Kevin & Jenna, Kim & Cord, Eric & Karen, Lauren & Ryan, and the late Jason. Melvin was also the proud great-grandfather of Maisey, Roxana, Samantha, Tripp, Riley, Logan, Jacobi, Jacari, and Jaelyn. Dear brother of late Marion Matzkin, and survived by Rochelle Althouse & her husband Ron. A Chapel Service will be held at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, MA, on June 11, at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Memorial observance at the home of Ronald & Linda Brenner following the burial from 2-5pm and 7-9pm, continuing through Friday, from 2-5pm and 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Melvin's name may be made to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Parkway East, Cape Coral, FL 33909. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" www.SchlossbergChapel.com 781-828-6990



