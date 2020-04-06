|
|
FOSTER, Melvin It is with great sadness that the family of Melvin Foster announces his passing on April 4, 2020, of complications related to the Covid-19 virus. He was 93 years old. He was born in Boston, MA to the late Louis and Frances Foster. He was pre-deceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Theodore Brevich. Mel grew up in Dorchester, MA, but lived in Newton with his wife Julie for the last 40 years. Mel had a long and productive life. He attended Boston Latin School and then Colby College for one year before joining the Army in 1944 at the age of 18. He served in combat in the Philippines. On the battlefield he served as a medic, administering life saving medications and comfort to the wounded. During his service he was awarded The Philippines Liberation Ribbon and the WWII Victory Medal. After the war, Mel returned to Colby College, graduating in 1949. He received an M.B.A. at Boston University in 1951 and went on to earn a Juris Doctor at Boston University Law School in 1971. He opened his own practice, Melvin Foster and Associates, and practiced law well into his 80's. Mel was an avid tennis player and a ranked New England Amateur. He was also a Master duplicate bridge player. He loved the summers in Nantucket with his family and our best memories are of our glorious beach, tennis and family activities there. He was a devoted, loving father to his sons, Michael and Robert. He was also a most loving and devoted husband to his wife of 40 years, Julie. He is survived by Julie, Michael and his wife Elizabeth, Robert and his long time partner, Gabriela Sand-Goldberger, and his nieces, Anita Sherman (Keith Sherman), Arlene Brevich, and nephew, Kenneth Brevich. He will be sorely missed by many additional nieces, cousins and friends. Graveside services will be private due to the current health crisis. Interment will be April 7, 2020 at Newton Cemetery in Newton. A celebration of Mel's life will be announced at a later date so that all can participate if they wish. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2020