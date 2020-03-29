|
HAVERTY, Melvin J. Of Groveland, March 27, 2020, age 68, formerly of Everett, beloved husband of forty-four years to Agnes "Aggie" (Ryan) Haverty. Loving father of Shannon Elizabeth Haverty-LaPointe and her husband, Kevin of Groveland and Kathryn Rose Haverty of Groveland, grandfather of Nolan Michael Mallett, Kolton Jace LaPointe and Brody Asher LaPointe, and uncle of six. His Funeral Services will be held at a later date and announced by the Conway Cahill Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For online guestbook, please visit ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020