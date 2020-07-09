|
|
BENNETT, Melvin L. "Mel" Of Somerville, suddenly on July 7, 2020. Beloved husband of 49 years to Judy A. (Marshall). Loving father of Steven and his wife Michele of Wilmington, Scott and his wife Andrea of Methuen, and Christopher and his wife Kristen of Billerica. Cherished "Grampy" of Cameron and Cole, and Sophia and Adrianna. Retired Patrolman, Cambridge Police Department. Late Vietnam-Era Army Veteran. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 2175 Mass Ave., NORTH CAMBRIDGE, on Sunday from 2-5PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John's Church, 2254 Mass Ave., North Cambridge, on Monday at 11AM. Military Honors will follow after Mass. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mel's memory to the , , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2020