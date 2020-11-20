MEISEL, Melvin L. "Mel" Age 88, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away on November 18, 2020 in Boca Raton after a tragic car accident. Mel's loving family was the light of his life: his son Jim (Ellen) Meisel and their children, Ali, Jake, Bracha (Ezra) and their son Mendel, his daughter Vicki (Ron) Hadar and their children Aaron and Cole, were his pride and joy. He was "Papa" to his grandchildren. Tall, handsome, charming, and kind, Mel met Judy Sabin on his birthday in 1960 and they married just several months later. They had their two wonderful children, Jim and Vicki, in Kansas City. After Judy's passing in 1984, Mel formed a life partnership with the late Carol Etkin, and they spent many beautiful years together in Boca. Mel was generous, witty, smart, dignified, and kind. He loved his family and friends deeply. He is already missed immensely. May his memory be for a blessing. Tzedakah can be given in Mel's memory to the Jewish National Fund, Temple Beth Avodah in Newton, and Temple Aliyah (Cantor Harry German Music Education Fund) in Needham. Graveside Services were held on Friday. Shiva will be held via Zoom tonight (11/22), and Monday night (11/23). Please email MelMeiselShiva@gmail.com for the Zoom link.