MELVIN LOUIS BARER
BARER, Melvin Louis Age 92, of West Yarmouth, MA, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2020 at his residence. Born in Boston, MA on December 18, 1927 to the late Samuel and Isabel (Cohen) Barer, he entered the Army in 1946 and served until 1947. After that, he attended Northeastern University graduating in 1951. He worked for Texas Instruments from 1968 until 1990, most recently as Regional Director of Employee Sales. He was a longtime resident of Stoughton, MA where he was active in the Ahavath Torah Congregation, serving as president in 1970. An avid Bruins fan, he held season tickets for many years. He moved to the Cape full time after his retirement in 1990 where he enjoyed classes at the Academy of Lifelong Learning at Cape Cod and conducted sessions in philosophy and sports talk. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Barer, and sons Brian Barer, Howard Barer, Stuart Barer and his wife Kathleen Kelley, grandson David Barer, and great-grandson Camron Barer. Memorial services will be private with the family. The family would like to thank the staffs of Bayada Home Health Care and Maplewood at Mayflower Place for their care and support. Donations are welcome to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. For online condolences, please visit www.doanebealameshyannis.com

View the online memorial for Melvin Louis BARER


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doane Beal & Ames
160 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
5087750684
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
October 16, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home
