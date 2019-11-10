|
|
GABRIEL, Melvin M. Of Stoughton and Hull, MA, entered into rest on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Esther J. (Chapman) Gabriel. Devoted father of Neil Gabriel and his wife Melissa, and Amy Ricketson and her husband Mark. Loving brother of Nanci Baer. Cherished grandfather of Jarod, Kyle, Eliana, Ava and Ariana. Melvin's calling in life was pharmacy. He was a pharmacist for more than forty years. During the 1960's and 1970's, he owned two local pharmacies: Hailer's Drug in Roslindale and Jamaica Drug in Jamaica Plain. Nothing made Melvin happier than stepping out from behind the pharmacy counter to help others. He also enjoyed spending social time at the soda fountain at the front of the store. Funeral Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Tuesday, November 12th at 1:30PM, followed by burial at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Amy and Mark Ricketson on Tuesday from 5PM to 8PM and on Wednesday from Noon to 5PM. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Melvin may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 11, 2019