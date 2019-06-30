MILLER, Melvin Dr. Melvin Miller of Marblehead died peacefully on June 29, 2019 after a short, but courageous battle with lymphoma. Mel was born on March 2, 1934 in Boston to the late Samuel and Goldie Miller. He was the loving husband of Goretti with whom he spent 28 devoted years of marriage. He was a most loving and proud father to his sons, Eric, of Kensington, NH, and Scott, of Silver Spring, MD, as well his daughters-in-law Janice and Suzy, his six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was also very close to Goretti's son, Helder and her extended family. He was the devoted brother to Ralph. He was previously married to the late Marcia Immerzeel with whom he maintained a close friendship throughout her life. Mel was a graduate of Boston Latin School, Boston University, and the Tufts School of Dental Medicine in 1959. After graduating from dental school, he served his country for two years as a Captain in the army at Fort Hood, Texas of which he was very proud. He then maintained his dental practice in South Peabody for over thirty five years, not only caring for thousands of patients, but becoming actively involved in his community in the Peabody Chamber of Commerce, Planning Board, PTA, and Boy Scouts. In addition, he found the energy to teach dental and medical students at Tufts University for many years, and became a member of the admissions committees for both schools. After retiring, Mel was not a person who could rest and relax. He went back to school and earned his Master's in Public Health. With his love of learning, humanitarianism, and adventure, he went on many missions with dental students to help those in need in the Third World, including Latin America, Asia, and Africa. He loved the people and sought to understand their culture everywhere he traveled. He was an avid reader and had a wealth of knowledge in many subjects including history, literature, and languages. When he was no longer able to travel, he shared his knowledge as a regular substitute teacher at Marblehead High School and was loved by all the students for his advice, wit, and humor. Mel loved life and he cherished nothing more than his beloved family and dear friends whom he could spend hours discussing current events, telling stories and jokes, and sharing the best of times. Not only was he intelligent, witty, and funny, but he was a deeply caring man who always wanted to get to know people better and find ways to brighten and improve their lives. The void created by his passing will be impossible to fill. A funeral service for Mel will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 12:30PM at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, SALEM, MA. Interment will follow at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, 89 Lake Shore Road, Lynn, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to , 70 Walnut Street, Suite 301, Wellesley, MA 02481 or via or to Bikur Cholim of Greater Washington, 12320 Parklawn Drive, Rockville, MD 20852 or via https://www.bikurcholimgw.org/. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300 Published in The Boston Globe on July 1, 2019