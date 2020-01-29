|
PHIPPIN, Melvin T. Jr. "Mel" Age 75, of Exeter, NH, died peacefully Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home with family by his side. He was born in Crisfield, MD on August 22, 1944 a son of the late Melvin T. and Mary (Sterling) Phippin, Sr. He leaves his longtime companion, Roberta Issokson of Exeter, his two daughters, Lee Ann Phippin of Exeter, Suzanne Bennett (Gary) of McClure, OH, three grandchildren, Katelyn and Garrett Bennett, Andrea Bowman (Don), his great-granddaughter Paislee Bennett of OH. Brothers, Charles Phippin of Salisbury, MD, Garland Brent Phippin (Carol) of Simpsonville, SC, sisters, Marilyn Pish of Crossville, TN, Teresa Mumford (Rick) of Laurel, DE, several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Mel's memorial website see a more complete notice or to sign his tribute wall.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020