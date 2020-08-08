|
|
GILMAN, Melvyn Age 79, of Palm Desert, CA, formerly of Boston, died August 6th, 2020. Loving son of the late Gus & Esther (Aronson) Gilman. Devoted father of Jennifer Vorster, Stephen Gilman, Hilary Fahlsing. Dear brother of Richard Gilman. Loving grandfather of Shelby, Tristan, Alexis, Melanie, Amanda, and the late Gavin. Born on February 9th, 1941, he was a graduate of Boston College and Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management. Graveside Services at Rabbi Isaac Elchonon Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett, MA 02149 on Tuesday, August 11th at 1PM. Due to the Covid 19 crisis, attendees are required to wear face coverings & practice social distance. Arrangements by the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, MA 02150. Sharing written remembrances & condolences during this time will be essential in helping the Gilman family reminisce, celebrate & heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service Chelsea, MA 617-889-2900 www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020