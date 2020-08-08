Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Rabbi Isaac Elchonon Cemetery
232 Fuller St
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MELVYN GILMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MELVYN GILMAN


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MELVYN GILMAN Obituary
GILMAN, Melvyn Age 79, of Palm Desert, CA, formerly of Boston, died August 6th, 2020. Loving son of the late Gus & Esther (Aronson) Gilman. Devoted father of Jennifer Vorster, Stephen Gilman, Hilary Fahlsing. Dear brother of Richard Gilman. Loving grandfather of Shelby, Tristan, Alexis, Melanie, Amanda, and the late Gavin. Born on February 9th, 1941, he was a graduate of Boston College and Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management. Graveside Services at Rabbi Isaac Elchonon Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett, MA 02149 on Tuesday, August 11th at 1PM. Due to the Covid 19 crisis, attendees are required to wear face coverings & practice social distance. Arrangements by the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, MA 02150. Sharing written remembrances & condolences during this time will be essential in helping the Gilman family reminisce, celebrate & heal. We encourage you to share your memories by visiting www.torffuneralservice.com Torf Funeral Service Chelsea, MA 617-889-2900 www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MELVYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -