STEINBERG, Melvyn Of Dedham, formerly of Boca Raton, FL and Newton, died a month before his ninety-seventh birthday. Born Melvin, he changed the spelling to that of the actor Melvyn Douglas. Adoring husband of Jeannette for 72 years. Born in Boston to Samuel and Bertha. Caring father of Geoffrey of Delray Beach, FL and Roberta (Avishai Shafrir) of Boston. Proud "Papa" of Joy (Brandon Feingold), David (Farrah), and Gina (fiancé Rich Grogan) all of FL, Doree (Matt Mira) of Los Angeles, Michael (Alyson Luck) of Westport, CT, Karen (Steve Vladeck) of Austin, TX, and Marc of NYC. Attentive "great-papa" of Hannah, Eliana, Lillie, Jacob, Samuel, Madeleine, Olivia, Sydney, and Henry. Big brother of Jordan (Toby) of Singer Island, FL and the late Helen Abrahams. Brother-in-law of Rose Rosenberg. Melvyn was a Marine Captain who served in WWII in the Philippines and China. He was a graduate of Northeastern University. A world traveler and textile exporter, he visited 89 countries. He was a long-time member of Temple Emanuel in Newton and Temple B'nai Torah in Boca Raton. He was a President of the Northeastern U. Hillel Alumni Association, a 32 degree Mason and President of Boca Lago Country Club. He played golf until he was 90, having scored three holes-in-ones and up to his death looked forward to his weekly bridge games and current events discussions. Enjoy a bowl of seafood chowder at Legal's or eat a KitKat bar and think of Mel. Graveside Service at 10:45 am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Sharon Memorial Park. A luncheon will follow at the Steinberg-Shafrir residence. Shiva will continue Wednesday from 7-9 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NewBridge on the Charles, longterm care, 7000 Great Meadow Rd., Dedham, MA 02026, Northeastern University Hillel, 70 St. Stephen St., Boston, MA 02115 or a .