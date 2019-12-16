Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Resources
More Obituaries for MENACHEM KASDAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. MENACHEM B. KASDAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. MENACHEM B. KASDAN Obituary
KASDAN, Dr. Menachem B. Dr. Menachem B. Kasdan of Framingham entered into rest on December 15 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Jo Ann David-Kasdan. Devoted father of Benjamin Kasdan. Dear son of Robert and Sara Kasdan. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 18 at 1 PM at Temple Israel of Natick, 145 Hartford St., Natick. Interment at Framingham-Natick Hebrew Cemetery, 40 Fairview Ave., Natick. Shiva will follow. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum at www.ushmm.org or Temple Israel of Natick at https://tiofnatick.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MENACHEM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -