KASDAN, Dr. Menachem B. Dr. Menachem B. Kasdan of Framingham entered into rest on December 15 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Jo Ann David-Kasdan. Devoted father of Benjamin Kasdan. Dear son of Robert and Sara Kasdan. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 18 at 1 PM at Temple Israel of Natick, 145 Hartford St., Natick. Interment at Framingham-Natick Hebrew Cemetery, 40 Fairview Ave., Natick. Shiva will follow. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum at www.ushmm.org or Temple Israel of Natick at https://tiofnatick.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019