WARREN, Mercedes (Shruhan) Of Natick, formerly of Medfield and Popponesset Beach, died peacefully on October 29, 2019 surrounded by family. Mercedes, wife of the late John Warren, is survived by her four children: Stephen and his wife Abbye Warren of Sharon; Christopher and his wife Karen Warren of Franklin; Susan and her husband John Ramsey of Natick and Thomas Warren of Dedham. She is the cherished grandmother of: Nicole Warren of Mansfield and Jessica Warren McPhee of Norwell; Julia Warren Oettgen of Dedham and Max Warren of Boston; Jack and Charlie Ramsey of Natick. She is also survived by her sister Clare Shruhan Foley of Minneapolis and her brother Michael Shruhan of Wrentham and by many nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was predeceased by her parents Clare Flynn Shruhan and John Shruhan. Mercedes received her undergraduate degree from Emmanuel College, and returned to her alma mater to earn her master's in education in 1991. Mercedes will be remembered especially for her devotion to her son Tom and volunteer work at the Arc of South Norfolk as well as for her dedication to her catholic faith and serving St. Edward's parish in Medfield for many years. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home. 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON on Monday, November 4th at 9am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street (Rt. 135), Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, November 3rd from 4-7PM in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. The family would like to thank the staff at Whitney Place in Natick for the many years of care and kindness shown to Mercedes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mercedes' memory to the Arc of South Norfolk, 789 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood, MA 02090. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Natick 508 653 4342
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019