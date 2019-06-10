Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MERCES A. (DA SILVA) MENDONCA


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MERCES A. (DA SILVA) MENDONCA Obituary
MENDONCA, Merces A. (da Silva) Of Somerville, June 9, 2019, at age 95. Devoted wife of the late Armando dos Santos Mendonca. Loving mother of Nelia Mendonca, Nidia Chaves and her husband Edgardo, Valquirio "Val" Mendonca and his wife Maria. Cherished grandmother of Helder and Roberto Chaves, Christina and Alison Mendonca. Adored great-grandmother of Melanie, Melissa, Matthew and Marianna Chaves. Also survived by her sisters-in-law, Zilda Mendina Mendonca, Dorbalina Mendonca, brother-in-law, Manuel Santos, nieces, nephews, many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., CAMBRIDGE, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 8 am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Avenue, in Cambridge at 9 am. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net

View the online memorial for Merces A. (da Silva) MENDONCA
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019
