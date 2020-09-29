1/1
MERRI LYNN WEINBERG
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MERRI's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEINBERG, Merri Lynn An Open Letter to All Who Loved Merri Lynn Weinberg From Her Companion and Friend, Bill Martel Merri Weinberg died peacefully on September 17th. She was the daughter of Ralph and Bertha Weinberg and the sister of Ann Weinberg Langway and her family.

Merri was born in Brockton, MA, on May 17, 1955. She was a graduate of Brockton High School and Simmons College, and she spent most of her career at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham. She was the A.P. English teacher there.

I think the disease that came to take her away showed surprise at how she managed to keep a step ahead. She questioned every test, everyone, and everything. Her esteemed oncologist, Dr. Freter, was no exception. He found her amusing-eventually.

I'm sure you all did. I know I did.

If you know Merri, you know what a wonderful person she was-a unique presence in both our families. She was a great daughter and sister, and she was my dear companion. I hear she was probably the most celebrated teacher at Notre Dame since Cappy Doyle reigned supreme. Her humor was close to beyond description. If asked to define it, I would say darkly humorous. Charles Addams comes to mind. Her dedication to her "girls" was true and sure, believe me. She sincerely loved you all.

She just loved Notre Dame-me, too.

I must now mention your proms-THE PROMS, HER PROMS! As the years have passed, I still remember some names, a few faces, and even a few dresses! I also remember-cringing-how often you mistreated your dates, many of them brought in for the occasion from BC High, I'm told.

I sincerely wish I could have presented my thoughts on Merri earlier to provide you with some comfort, but I could not. I hope you understand. Merri was the best-she was special. Of course, we all miss her but will, I'm sure, hold her memory tight. As I write this note to you all, in sadness but glad Merri is now at peace, I am relieved that I am finally able to convey this deserved tribute to our dear friend.

Now, in the spirit of our Merri, I hope that all who loved her, especially her girls, will join me and her wonderful family-her aunts and uncles, dear cousins, her astonishingly helpful friends and former colleagues-to celebrate her memory at a garden party to be held next spring (2021) at my home. Details and a website will be available soon. Please come with your stories of this dear, dear person, and be ready to share them.

Merri Lynn Weinberg will be sorely missed by all who loved her, especially me.

I hope to see you in the spring, and remember Miss Weinberg's rules for proper attire, girls!

For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved