WEINBERG, Merri Lynn An Open Letter to All Who Loved Merri Lynn Weinberg From Her Companion and Friend, Bill Martel Merri Weinberg died peacefully on September 17th. She was the daughter of Ralph and Bertha Weinberg and the sister of Ann Weinberg Langway and her family.
Merri was born in Brockton, MA, on May 17, 1955. She was a graduate of Brockton High School and Simmons College, and she spent most of her career at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham. She was the A.P. English teacher there.
I think the disease that came to take her away showed surprise at how she managed to keep a step ahead. She questioned every test, everyone, and everything. Her esteemed oncologist, Dr. Freter, was no exception. He found her amusing-eventually.
I'm sure you all did. I know I did.
If you know Merri, you know what a wonderful person she was-a unique presence in both our families. She was a great daughter and sister, and she was my dear companion. I hear she was probably the most celebrated teacher at Notre Dame since Cappy Doyle reigned supreme. Her humor was close to beyond description. If asked to define it, I would say darkly humorous. Charles Addams comes to mind. Her dedication to her "girls" was true and sure, believe me. She sincerely loved you all.
She just loved Notre Dame-me, too.
I must now mention your proms-THE PROMS, HER PROMS! As the years have passed, I still remember some names, a few faces, and even a few dresses! I also remember-cringing-how often you mistreated your dates, many of them brought in for the occasion from BC High, I'm told.
I sincerely wish I could have presented my thoughts on Merri earlier to provide you with some comfort, but I could not. I hope you understand. Merri was the best-she was special. Of course, we all miss her but will, I'm sure, hold her memory tight. As I write this note to you all, in sadness but glad Merri is now at peace, I am relieved that I am finally able to convey this deserved tribute to our dear friend.
Now, in the spirit of our Merri, I hope that all who loved her, especially her girls, will join me and her wonderful family-her aunts and uncles, dear cousins, her astonishingly helpful friends and former colleagues-to celebrate her memory at a garden party to be held next spring (2021) at my home. Details and a website will be available soon. Please come with your stories of this dear, dear person, and be ready to share them.
Merri Lynn Weinberg will be sorely missed by all who loved her, especially me.
I hope to see you in the spring, and remember Miss Weinberg's rules for proper attire, girls!
