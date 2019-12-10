Boston Globe Obituaries
|
PALMER, Merrill H. Formerly of Watertown, December 9, 2019. Age 94. Beloved husband of the late Myrtle R. (Young). Devoted father of Gail DerBoghosian and her husband Philip of Townsend, Bruce C. Palmer and the late Brian M. Palmer. Loving grandfather of Nicole Newcombe, the late Jesse Newcombe and Jason Palmer. US Navy Veteran, WWII. Retired pipefitter (foreman) at Harvard University. Graveside Services will be held for Merrill at Ridgelawn Cemetery (the intersection Highland & Stuart Streets), Watertown on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 1 PM. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019
