COHEN, Meryl Mann Meryl Mann Cohen Meryl Mann Cohen, beloved mother, grandmother, social worker and cherished friend died on April 16th at Belmont Manor, near her home in Cambridge, MA, from Covid-19. She was 84. Meryl's influence, talent and infectious spirit emanated widely, from the myriad patients she saw through the years, social workers she supervised, groups she led, colleagues she worked with, artists she supported, the temple community with whom she worshipped--to her adoring family and friends. She was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Hewlett, NY, one of two children born to Nathan and Tess Mann. She entered Radcliffe College in 1952 and studied History and Literature there, much later returning to Harvard Square to live out her final years. In between, she made homes in Lexington, MA, Brookline, MA, Montclair, NJ, Waban and Newton Corner, MA. She was married twice, first to poet Allen Grossman, and later to Brandeis University professor Jerry Cohen. While mothering five boys, Meryl worked on several editing projects, including co-editing Freedom, When? with Jerry, an autobiography of the civil rights leader James Farmer, a chapter of which appeared in the Library of America's Reporting Civil Rights anthology. At forty-three, Meryl attended Simmons School of Social Work, and upon graduating began a career as a psychiatric social worker, working early in her career at New England Medical Center and McLean Hospital, with the bulk of her professional life at two Dorchester multi-service clinics, Little House and Dorchester House, as well as a private practice. Meryl had a towering passion for living fully, and a unique talent for making that fullness happen. She will be remembered as one who brought love, humor, seriousness and probity to life, paying deep attention to the trials, hardships and strengths that shape people, as well as one who took immeasurable delight in the natural world. She was also a cook and marvelous host, who fostered a loving, familial atmosphere for anyone who came through her doors. In addition, Meryl was a devoted student and writer of poetry, a violist, a bicyclist, a famous listener and a famous talker, who captured subtleties and shared her many opinions with wit, enthusiasm and boundless generosity. Meryl is survived by her brother, Richard Mann (Reva), from Brooklyn, NY; four sons, Jonathan Grossman (Christy), Adam Grossman (Melissa), Ben Cohen (Julie) and Casey Cohen; a stepson, Joshua Cohen (Rachel); grandchildren, Mike, Andria, Sophie, Ruth, Chloe, Jasper, Tema, Leah, Avi, Lawrence, Ronnie and Michael; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Malika, Jamahl, Marcus, Lawrence, Jr., and Jasmine; and nephews Ethan (Bonnie) and David Mann. She was buried in Newton Cemetery. A memorial service is planned for some time this fall.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020