|
|
MARINO, Meryl Of Easton, passed away at the age of 74, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from failing health and a fall. Loving mother of Todd (Alyssa) Marino. Adored grandmother of Taylor and Derek. Dear sister of Gary (Laurie) Rachins. She worked for many years as a travel agent, then worked for her brother in his business. Meryl was born in Boston and she was the daughter of Jack and Flora (Hurvitz) Rachins of Brookline. She was very close to her cousins Marjorie, Barbara, and Ann whose friendship was very important to her. Due to the current virus restrictions, services will be private. Donations may be made to the , 209 West Central St., Suite #220, Natick, MA 01760. Schlossberg Chapel on the Hill "Family Owned" 781.828.6990 SchlossbergChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020