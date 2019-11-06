|
OBER, Meryle (Adelson) Of Sudbury, formerly of Brookline, Newton and Sarasota, FL, after 92 years of joyfully living it her way, went to her final rest on Wednesday, November 6 after a long struggle with Lewy Body Dementia. Born in Cambridge, Meryle was the daughter of the late Mickey Levin & Henry Adelson. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert Ober and loving mother of Randy Harrison & his wife Ann Braithwaite of Lincoln, James Harrison & his wife Elisabeth LeBrun of Georgetown and stepmother of Larry Ober & his wife Alyson of Hudson. Adored grandmother of Christopher Harrison. Dear sister of the late Sidney Michaels and sister-in-law of Florence (Ober) Mann. Survivors also include a host of cousins, including Ruth (Lewis) Sabatini, Michael Lewis, Maura (Savrann) Power, Janet (Savrann) Noymer, Ilene (Tocci) Brewster and many nieces and nephews, including Cotter Michaels, the Mann family by marriage, as well as a steadfast group of lifelong friends including Jean Pearlstein, Arlie Rubin and Joan Starkman. A Memorial Service will be held at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Sunday, November 10 at 1:00pm. Shiva will take place in the function room at Nahanton Woods, 210 Nahanton St., Newton Centre following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that remembrances be made to Friends of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Suite SW-120, Boston, 02215 or MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 7, 2019