PRESS, Meyer "Manny" Of Canton, passed away June 16, 2019, just three days shy of his 94th birthday. He was a longtime resident of Sharon, and also lived in Stoughton, Canton and Delray Beach, FL. Manny was a loving, devoted husband for 68 years to Harriet (Snyder) Press; father of Irvin & wife Marian Press, Roger Press, and Wendy & husband Ron Czik; beloved grandfather of Stephen and Andrew Press, Jennifer & husband Shawn Fedele, Tracey & husband Shaun Gardner, Shoshana & Kevin Edelson and Joshua Czik. Great-grandfather of Callie and Ella. Brother to Sylvia Cele & husband John Lubin. Manny was born in Stepan, Poland to Abraham and Dorothy (Tsam) Press, but moved very early to Dorchester. He earned his BS and MS degrees in electrical engineering at Northeastern University. He served as a Specialist Aviation Radar Technician in the US Navy during World War II. He spent the vast majority of his career at the Applied Research Laboratories at GTE Sylvania, where he earned a number of patents for the company and left as manager of Independent Research and Development. While he enjoyed a number of hobbies including woodworking and as a member of The Sharon Men's Club, Manny was most proud of his involvement as a bass, coach and international judge for SPEBSQSA Barbershop singing, a singing pastime he shared with Harriet. Chapel Services at Schlossberg Memorial Chapel, 824 Washington St., CANTON, on Wednesday, June 19th at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. Memorial observance following the burial at Brightview Senior Living in Canton with further observance at the residence of Wendy & Ron Czik through Sunday. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com



