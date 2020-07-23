|
BRISSENDEN, Micael Richard Age 51, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Michael was born on May 7, 1969 in South Boston. He is survived by his mother, Barbara, of South Boston and late father, William; his children, Isabel and Jonah; and their mother, Renee, of Braintree; his sister, Susan, and brother-in-law, Jimmy Faherty, of West Roxbury; brother, Billy, and sister-in-law, Maggie, of South Boston; nieces, Jillian, Meghan, and Elizabeth; nephew, James; aunts, Patricia and Jean; uncle, Matt; and several cousins.
Michael was a forever resident of South Boston. He loved his family and friends with all his heart. He was kind to everyone and made friends with anyone he met. Michael had a huge heart, a contagious laugh, and his beautiful bright smile will be missed by everyone. Funeral Mass in The Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, Saturday July 25th at 10 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory can be made to the Gavin Foundation, 675 East Fourth Street, South Boston, MA 02127 or on-line at GavinFoundation.org Obrien Funeral Home
(617) 269-1600
Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2020