Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
Newton Cemetery
MICHAEL A. CARAMANICA Jr.


1964 - 2020
MICHAEL A. CARAMANICA Jr. Obituary
CARAMANICA, Michael A. Jr. Of Walpole, died at home April 3, 2020 at the age of 56. He is survived by his loving partner Lisa K. Smith and her children Katherine and Lindsey Sumner, his daughters Sarah and Kaylee Caramanica, loving mother and father, Lee and Michael Caramanica, Sr., brothers Richard and George Caramanica, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and family in Newton and beyond. A private Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 8th at Newton Cemetery. The family gratefully declines flowers but welcomes donations to the , at Prayers, condolences and memories are gladly accepted at Burke & Blackington Funeral Home, 1479 Washington Street, WEST NEWTON, MA 02465 and at www.BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com Burke & Blackington West Newton

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 6, 2020
