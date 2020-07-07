|
FERNANDES, Michael A. Of Medford, July 2, 2020. Beloved husband of Amie (Donahue) Fernandes. Devoted and loving father of Jarred and Gabrielle Fernandes. Loving son of Hiroko (Adaniya) Fernandes of Medford and the late Albert Fernandes, Jr. Brother of Melissa Dowler, her husband Chris of Medford, Amy Romano, and her husband David of Methuen. Son-in-law of Linda Donahue of NC and the late Joseph Kelly. Loving uncle of Griffin Donahue, Danica and Dante Romano, Meredith and Marilyn Dowler. Further survived by family and friends. Michael was a kind and generous family man and friend. He lived life to the fullest and loved to laugh and include everyone in on the fun. Michael was a graduate of Medford High School, where he was most known for his incredible athleticism in baseball and hockey. Visiting Hours will be held at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Wednesday, July 8th from 4 - 8 PM. (Social distancing protocols will be observed). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Agnes Church, Medford St., Arlington on Thursday at 11:30 AM. Interment will be private. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2020