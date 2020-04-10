Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
More Obituaries for MICHAEL FETCHO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL A. FETCHO

MICHAEL A. FETCHO Obituary
FETCHO, Michael A. Age 62, of Canton, formerly of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly April 6th. He worked as a fundraiser for many years for a non-profit organization and was on the board of directors and an active member of NAMi (National Alliance for Mental Illness) for many years. He will be remembered for his big heart, quick wit and charm. He was the devoted father of Maya Fetcho of Easton. Due to the current Covid-19 Health Department directives, Services will be private. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
