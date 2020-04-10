|
FETCHO, Michael A. Age 62, of Canton, formerly of Sharon, passed away unexpectedly April 6th. He worked as a fundraiser for many years for a non-profit organization and was on the board of directors and an active member of NAMi (National Alliance for Mental Illness) for many years. He will be remembered for his big heart, quick wit and charm. He was the devoted father of Maya Fetcho of Easton. Due to the current Covid-19 Health Department directives, Services will be private. For complete obituary and guestbook, see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020