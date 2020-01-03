|
|
GIARDELLO, Michael A. Sr. January 15, 1931-December 20, 2019 Mike passed away at the age of 88 in his adopted hometown of Medfield, MA, after spending the majority of his life in West Roxbury. His mother and father emigrated from Italy at the turn of the 20th century, and met in Boston, where they married and raised a family, of which he was the youngest. Before emigrating, his mother had been an elementary school teacher and his father a custom tailor. Landing in the Port of Boston years apart, both found work in the "needle trades," as did many other family members. After serving in the Coast Guard during the Korean War, he left his job as a pattern cutter and joined the Boston Police Force, from which he retired as a lieutenant after more than three decades of outstanding service. He was a proud member of the Boston Police Superior Officers Federation. The police force also allowed him to earn his Bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Boston State College. Mike was a voracious reader, often managing to read 5 books per week and was known to leave a long list of book requests at the Medfield Library. He had an insatiable curiosity about world affairs and was a lifelong learner, always trying to keep up with the latest technology. He was looking forward to attending computer classes in the spring with his new laptop. A lover of solitude and an avid swimmer and fisherman, he owned a cottage in Humarock for nearly 40 years. A typical Italian, he adored listening to the opera as well as classic plays on tape and vinyl. He kept an impressive collection of recordings over his long life. He spent the majority of his retirement following the financial markets and enjoying nature, after developing a love for the countryside and animals while attending Jamaica Plain Agricultural High School. Known for his prodigious memory, he could quote anything from Shakespeare to his favorite poet T.S. Eliot to suit any occasion. He was a generous supporter of several Italian-American organizations which were close to his heart, as well as many medical-related charities. He leaves behind his former wife, Joan M. (Rand) Giardello of Medfield, his daughter Michele G. Sdougas and son-in-law Demetre I. Sdougas of West Roxbury and his son Michael A. Giardello, Jr., PhD of Pasadena, CA, Michael's wife Amy, and their three children, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was particularly proud of his children's success and liked nothing better than talking for hours or venturing out in pursuit of the perfect Belgian waffle. Arrangements will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020