GORMLEY, Michael A. Age 91, of Westwood, formerly of Roslindale passed away on August 5, 2019. Born May 20, 1928 in Woodford, County Galway, Ireland to Thomas and Bridget (Fahy). Beloved husband of 60 years to Mary B. (Grady). Devoted father of Ann M. Gormley, Norine O'Grady and her husband Patrick, Susan Neal and her husband Michael, and David Gormley and his wife Suzanne. Loving grandfather of Sarah and Thomas Neal, Conor and Shane O'Grady and Eamon, Margaret and Devin Gormley. Also survived by his brothers-in-laws, sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Timothy Church, Norwood at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Interment Mass National Cemetery, Bourne. Late US Army Veteran, Korean War. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or at . May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields, and until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of his hand. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019