|
|
LAURANO, Attorney Michael A. III Attorney & Insurance Agent in Boston & the North Shore Of Newbury, East Boston & Pompano Beach, FL on May 28th at 77 years. Precious son of the late Boston Deputy Fire Chief Michael A. Laurano, Jr. & Lillian Arden Chiampa Laurano. Treasured brother of Jeannine A. Lesburt & her husband Henry of Pompano Beach, FL & Karyn A. Laurano of Peabody. Cherished uncle of Eric M. & Erin E. Trigilio, Attorneys Marc E. & Leigh R. Trigilio, Peter M. Vadala, David L. & Erin Vadala. "Uncle Michael" will be unforgettable to his grandnieces Liliana, Carlina, Amalia, Aria & Mia. He was the beloved friend & companion of Ellen C. Hynes. He deeply loved his faithful Welsh Terrier, Reggie Barney, III. He was also the valued cousin of the late George E. McGee, Jr. & many other loving Laurano & Chiampa cousins. A Private Funeral Mass & Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden will be held privately in accordance with the mandates & regulations issued by the Comm. of MA & the Boston Archdiocese regarding the ongoing pandemic. Atty. Laurano was a lawyer & Insurance Agent for over 50 years in the Boston Area & the North Shore. He continued "Michael A. Laurano Insurance of East Boston" until 2011, a business founded by his paternal grandfather, Michael A Laurano, Sr. in 1923. Michael's memberships included The Boston Athenaeum, The Justinian Society, the Dante Aligheri Society. He was a Founder & Member of the East Boston Historical Society from the late 1960s until the time of his passing. He was also a member of Riverfront Marina of Newbury, MA & a member of Fitton Council, K of C #84 of East Boston. An alumnus of Boston College, Class of 1965 & a graduate of the Boston University Law School, Class of 1968. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in support of the Mass General Center for Lymphoma in honor of Dr. Ronald Takvorian. Checks may be mailed to Massachusetts General Development Office, Attn: Tyrone Latin, 125 Nashua St., Ste. 540, Boston, MA 02114. Checks should be made payable to "MGH Center for Lymphoma". To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020