MICHAEL A. LAVEY
LAVEY, Michael A. Of Burlington, formerly of Cambridge, Oct. 31. Retired Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army. Beloved husband of the late Diana J. (Rodgers). Loving father of Cathleen Lavey of Burlington, Brian Lavey & his wife Carolee of New Providence, NJ, Heather Sullivan & her husband Daniel of Hudson. Brother of John & his wife Anne of Hingham and Christine Fisher & her husband Wayne of Plymouth. Proud grandfather of Kelsey & Caitlyn Sullivan and Aiden & Emily Lavey. There will be a private Funeral Mass on Thursday, Nov. 5. A livestream of the funeral Mass and interment will be available Thursday at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Michael's name may be made to the Fisher House of Boston, P.O. Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071 or www.fisherhouseboston.org. For obituary, online guestbook, tribute video, and livestream of funeral, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
