MAGLIO, Michael A. Age 98, a resident at Chelsea Soldier's Home, formerly of Brockton, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 from COVID-19. Michael was the loving husband for 46 years of the late Rose (Nargi) Maglio. He was born in East Boston on July 2, 1921 to the late Francesco and Erminia (Aldorisio) Maglio. Raised and educated in East Boston, Michael was a 1938 graduate of East Boston High School.
At an early age, he learned to cook at his godmother's restaurant in East Boston. This was the beginning of his career as a master chef.
From November 1942 to June 1945, Michael served in the US Army during World War II. He served in the 28th infantry regiment, eventually as their company chef. He was in four campaigns during his tour in Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe and was awarded four Bronze Stars and France's highest honor, the rank of Chevalier of the Legion of Honor, created by Napoleon in 1802.
From June 1958 to September 1979, he was employed at Bridgewater State Prison as a corrections officer and their chef.
Michael is survived by two brothers, Francesco "Frank" of Pelham, NH and Anthony "Tony" of Newton, MA, his sisters and brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Joseph Maglio and Maria Garabedian. He will be greatly missed by all relatives and friends.
Due to COVID-19, private family Services will be held, followed by Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held at a later date.
