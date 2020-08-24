Boston Globe Obituaries
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
More Obituaries for MICHAEL MIGLIORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL A. MIGLIORE

MICHAEL A. MIGLIORE Obituary
MIGLIORE, Michael A. Age 72, of Saugus, August 23. Husband of Maria (Giovanniello) Migliore, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage. Born in Chelsea, he was the son of the late Angelo and Lorraine (Fitzpatrick) Migliore. He was raised in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, class of 1966. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Forestry and Conservation Management from the University of Massachusetts in 1970. Michael had lived in Saugus for the past 46 years. He was a plumber with the Plumbers Local #12 for many years. Known to his family and grandchildren as "Grumpy," he was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three children: Michael J. Migliore and his wife Lisa (Marino) of Pelham, NH, Denise Ientile and her husband Gary of Wilmington, and Dana Leno and her husband Richard of Salem, NH, six grandchildren: Matthew, Nathan, and Abigail Migliore, Michael Leno, and Adam and Rachel Ientile, his sister Elaine Garrity and her husband Michael of Warwick, RI, as well as several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours are on Thursday from 9AM-11AM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rt. 129), LYNN. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, Visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends. Funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Lynnfield and Burial will be private. Those who prefer may make donations to , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Directions & guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2020
