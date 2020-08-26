1/
MICHAEL A. SCIARRA
SCIARRA, Michael A. Age 35, of Tewksbury, formerly of Medford, August 23, 2020. Cherished son of Michael A. and Delia A. (Scolaro) Sciarra. Beloved brother of Alicia Enos and her husband Gary of Medford, Christopher Sciarra and his companion Marie Tarquinio of Melrose. Loving uncle of Dominic Sciarra, Mia Tarquinio, Brayden, Cameron and Julian Enos. Further survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family. Funeral from the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Monday, August 31st, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m. All attending must wear a face covering and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford - Wilmington - Woburn

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Dello Russo Family Funeral Home
AUG
31
Funeral
09:00 AM
Dello Russo Family Funeral Home
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
