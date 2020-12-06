SEMERTGAKIS, Michael A. Past Commodore, Winthrop Yacht Club Of Cocoa Beach, FL, formerly of Everett, unexpectedly, Dec. 6. Beloved husband of Sally B. (Caso) for over 51 years. Loving son of Helen (DeAmelio) and the late Constantine Semertgakis of Everett. Dear and devoted father of Danae Cardello and her husband Michael of Peabody and Michael A. Semertgakis, Jr. of Everett. Dear brother of John Semertgakis of Everett and the late Mark Semertgakis. Cherished grandfather of Sean, Kristina and the late MJ Cardello. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Michael's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 9-11 a.m., with a Funeral Home Service to follow at 11 a.m. COVID-19 protocols must be adhered to: face coverings, social distancing, etc. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory to DAV.org
would be sincerely appreciated. Late member and Past Commodore of the Winthrop Yacht Club, member Florida Lodge of Elks and the American Legion. Michael also served in the Army Reserve. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120