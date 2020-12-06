1/1
MICHAEL A. SEMERTGAKIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEMERTGAKIS, Michael A. Past Commodore, Winthrop Yacht Club Of Cocoa Beach, FL, formerly of Everett, unexpectedly, Dec. 6. Beloved husband of Sally B. (Caso) for over 51 years. Loving son of Helen (DeAmelio) and the late Constantine Semertgakis of Everett. Dear and devoted father of Danae Cardello and her husband Michael of Peabody and Michael A. Semertgakis, Jr. of Everett. Dear brother of John Semertgakis of Everett and the late Mark Semertgakis. Cherished grandfather of Sean, Kristina and the late MJ Cardello. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Michael's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 9-11 a.m., with a Funeral Home Service to follow at 11 a.m. COVID-19 protocols must be adhered to: face coverings, social distancing, etc. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory to DAV.org would be sincerely appreciated. Late member and Past Commodore of the Winthrop Yacht Club, member Florida Lodge of Elks and the American Legion. Michael also served in the Army Reserve. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home
65 Clark Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3120
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved