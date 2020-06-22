|
SHEEHAN, Michael A. Of Quincy, June 17, 2020, age 50. Beloved son of Jean F. Sheehan of Abington and Dennis A. Sheehan and wife Doreen of Mansfield. Loving brother of Joseph M. Sheehan and wife Beth of Abington and Ronald A. Sheehan and wife Maura of Braintree. Loving uncle to Jonathan W. Sheehan, Brenna J., and Hannah D. Sheehan. Former husband of Karen Sheehan of Uxbridge. Also, survived by girlfriend Renee Gaura-Vangestal and close friend Jackie Chapman.
Michael was a dedicated member of Local 7 Iron Workers of Boston, Local 195 Stage Hands, and Local 481 Movie Technicians.
Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, ABINGTON on Monday, June 29, from 4 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. For directions and online guestbook, www.quealyandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020