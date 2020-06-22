Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL SHEEHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL A. SHEEHAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL A. SHEEHAN Obituary
SHEEHAN, Michael A. Of Quincy, June 17, 2020, age 50. Beloved son of Jean F. Sheehan of Abington and Dennis A. Sheehan and wife Doreen of Mansfield. Loving brother of Joseph M. Sheehan and wife Beth of Abington and Ronald A. Sheehan and wife Maura of Braintree. Loving uncle to Jonathan W. Sheehan, Brenna J., and Hannah D. Sheehan. Former husband of Karen Sheehan of Uxbridge. Also, survived by girlfriend Renee Gaura-Vangestal and close friend Jackie Chapman.

Michael was a dedicated member of Local 7 Iron Workers of Boston, Local 195 Stage Hands, and Local 481 Movie Technicians.

Visitation will be held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, ABINGTON on Monday, June 29, from 4 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. For directions and online guestbook, www.quealyandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -