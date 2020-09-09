1/1
MICHAEL A. VALERIO
VALERIO, Michael A. BOCA RATON, FL- Papa Gino's founder Michael A. Valerio, age 89, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 peacefully at home with his family around him. Michael was born in Villa Latina, Italy, and immigrated to Massachusetts in 1936. In 1954, after serving in the Korean War, he opened his first restaurant, serving pizza and ice cream in East Boston, with money his mother had saved from him sending his service earnings home. Shortly after, Mike opened restaurants in Revere Beach, Roxbury, Dorchester, East Cambridge, Canton, and Brockton, many with his wife Helen (Kazukonis), whom he married in 1957. By 1963, they changed the name to Piece O' Pizza and then Papa Gino's in 1967. Having come from humble backgrounds, Michael and Helen truly lived the American dream, building over 300 privately held restaurants and employing more than 7,000 employees in New England, upstate New York and Florida. Papa Gino's pizza and more restaurants became an iconic restaurant chain where many New Englanders have strong embedded memories of the savory pizza, pasta, sandwich and grilled food recipes, All you can eat pizza Tuesdays, All you can eat spaghetti Wednesdays, 3-minute lunches, with many children fondly remembering when they went behind the counter and "Made a Pizza for their Birthday." Michael, a devout member of the Catholic church, raised money for inner-city kids' camps run by Catholic Charities and various religious causes throughout his life. He also spearheaded programs to promote Christianity and family values. In tandem with promoting Christianity and family values, Michael became an active member of the Republican Party, served as the chairman of the Massachusetts Republican Party during part of the 1980s, and purchased and ran WEEI radio station, an all-news format radio station from 1983 until 1990. From there, he tirelessly continued his support of conservative values and causes throughout his life. Michael is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen, son Michael and his two sons Michael and Luke, daughter Laura Valerio MacKinnon and her husband Bob, daughter Linda Stenzel and her husband Tom and sister Mary (Clarke). Services will be held in the future. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.doanebealameshyannis.com

View the online memorial for Michael A. VALERIO


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Doane Beal & Ames
160 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
5087750684
September 10, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Doane Beal & Ames Funeral Home
