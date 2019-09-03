|
WALONIS, Michael A. Of Nashua, NH, passed peacefully following a long illness on September 1, 2019, at the age of 72. He was born on October 30, 1946, in Dedham, MA, and was the son of Alexander and Mary (Matukas) Walonis and the brother of Barbara Carney, Susan Grieves, and the late Nancy Walonis. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Faye Martha Farrington, two sons, Keith Walonis and his wife Andrea Walonis of Walpole, MA and Karl Walonis of Methuen, MA, and two grandchildren, Jackson Walonis and Brooke Walonis. Following graduation from Dedham High School, Michael served in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967 and deployed to Vietnam. He graduated from Northeastern University and began his first career with the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, retiring after 22 years as Deputy Superintendent of MCI-Gardner. He followed that with a successful 25-year career as a Certified Financial Planner, affiliated with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Michael had an infectious sense of humor and was a consummate joke teller. Besides being with his family, he relished gatherings with his beloved cadre of childhood friends known as "The Manor Boys" and other dear friends. He and Faye traveled extensively, and he cited their Russia trip and the Tanzanian safari as favorites. One of Michael's greatest loves was his dogs, most recently Lucy, who had a knack for bringing a smile to his face. He enjoyed spending time at their summer home at Popham Beach in Maine, and was an avid golfer and skier until health issues intervened. In the last 16 years of his life, Michael valiantly fought rare forms of cancer and heart disease, both conditions associated with exposure to Agent Orange during his Vietnam deployment. He unwaveringly showed his stripes as a true warrior in combating these illnesses. He was a true patriot to the end. Visiting Hours: Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5th from 8:00 am until 10:00 am, followed by his Funeral Service at 10 o'clock at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Interment will be held on Thursday, at 2:15 pm, at the MA National Cemetery at Bourne, Connery Avenue, Bourne, MA. Please meet at the cemetery. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For directions and online condolences, please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.
