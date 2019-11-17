|
CULLEN, Michael Aiden Of Watertown, November 15, 2019. Age 97. Beloved husband of the late Anna L. (Colarusso). Devoted father of Mary Desorcy and her husband Paul of Weston, Elizabeth Cullen of Watertown, Kathleen Hunt and her husband Frank Hunt of PA and Michael Cullen, Jr. and his wife Kathy of NH. Grandfather to Daniel Hunt, Christine Hjorth, Patrick Hunt, Megan Cullen, Sean Cullen and Michael Slonina. Great-grandfather to Nathan and Kayla Hunt, Elizabeth and Kayla Hjorth, Michael Cullen and Evelyn Smith. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Michael, called Aiden by his wife and family, served in the US Coast Guard during WWII. He navigated a landing craft, bringing troops to beaches during all the major battles of the war. He retired from The Boston Naval Shipyard as a shipwright. Funeral from the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Luke's Church, 132 Lexington St., Belmont, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 4-7 pm. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 18, 2019