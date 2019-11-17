Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke's Church
132 Lexington St.,
Belmont, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL CULLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL AIDEN CULLEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL AIDEN CULLEN Obituary
CULLEN, Michael Aiden Of Watertown, November 15, 2019. Age 97. Beloved husband of the late Anna L. (Colarusso). Devoted father of Mary Desorcy and her husband Paul of Weston, Elizabeth Cullen of Watertown, Kathleen Hunt and her husband Frank Hunt of PA and Michael Cullen, Jr. and his wife Kathy of NH. Grandfather to Daniel Hunt, Christine Hjorth, Patrick Hunt, Megan Cullen, Sean Cullen and Michael Slonina. Great-grandfather to Nathan and Kayla Hunt, Elizabeth and Kayla Hjorth, Michael Cullen and Evelyn Smith. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Michael, called Aiden by his wife and family, served in the US Coast Guard during WWII. He navigated a landing craft, bringing troops to beaches during all the major battles of the war. He retired from The Boston Naval Shipyard as a shipwright. Funeral from the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Luke's Church, 132 Lexington St., Belmont, at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 4-7 pm. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Michael Aiden CULLEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -