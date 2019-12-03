Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Spinelli's
10 Newbury Street
Peabody, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL MCOSKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL ALLAN MCOSKER Sr.


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL ALLAN MCOSKER Sr. Obituary
McOSKER, Michael Allan Sr. Age 62, passed away suddenly of a thyroid storm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Boston, MA on January 8, 1957 to the late Allan McOsker and the late Patricia E. Carey. His brother Keith also predeceased him. A graduate of Boston College, magna cum laude, with a double major in Political Science and Economics. He continued his education at Suffolk Law School. He graduated in 1982 and was licensed to practice in Massachusetts. For 19 years, he practiced law in the Boston area before moving to Las Vegas in 2002 where he continued to practice law. Mike was an avid Boston sports fan, loved golf, music, his family and beloved dogs. He is survived by his children, Michael, Jr. and Allana McOsker. He is also survived by his stepfather, Paul Carey and his two brothers, Paul, III and David Carey as well as his Uncle Tom Neville. Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Spinelli's, 10 Newbury Street, Peabody, MA at 12 o'clock.

View the online memorial for Michael Allan Sr. McOSKER
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -