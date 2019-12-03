|
McOSKER, Michael Allan Sr. Age 62, passed away suddenly of a thyroid storm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Boston, MA on January 8, 1957 to the late Allan McOsker and the late Patricia E. Carey. His brother Keith also predeceased him. A graduate of Boston College, magna cum laude, with a double major in Political Science and Economics. He continued his education at Suffolk Law School. He graduated in 1982 and was licensed to practice in Massachusetts. For 19 years, he practiced law in the Boston area before moving to Las Vegas in 2002 where he continued to practice law. Mike was an avid Boston sports fan, loved golf, music, his family and beloved dogs. He is survived by his children, Michael, Jr. and Allana McOsker. He is also survived by his stepfather, Paul Carey and his two brothers, Paul, III and David Carey as well as his Uncle Tom Neville. Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Spinelli's, 10 Newbury Street, Peabody, MA at 12 o'clock.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019