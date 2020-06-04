|
AMRHEIN, Michael Of Medford, unexpectedly passed away on May 13th at the age of 64. He was the son of the late Peg and Paul Amrhein of Medford. He is survived by his siblings: Paul Amrhein of Colorado Springs, Peg and Ed Struzik of Pembroke, Bill Amrhein of Lynn, Mary and Bob Steidinger of Marlborough, Deborah Hale of Weymouth, Steve and Linda Amrhein of Plymouth, Patty & Mike Burgess of Lynn and Joe and Ann Amrhein of Bridgewater. Mike is also survived by nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews and lifelong friends. Burial will be private. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020