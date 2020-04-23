|
|
LANGONE, Michael Angelo Of Woburn, ARNG (ret), age 90, peacefully Tues., April 21st, at home with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband of Barbara Rose (Giannotti). Devoted father of Barbara Mulholland, her husband Chris of Chesapeake,VA, Eleanor Rappa, her husband Fred of Revere, and Michael Langone, his wife Laurie of Burlington. Cherished grandfather of Kristen Tavano, her husband Joe, Michael Rappa, his wife Allison, Kevin Mulholland, Katy DeLacy, her husband Rich, Chris Mulholland, Michele Glauber, her husband Graham, and Allison Langone, and one great-granddaughter, Emily Tavano, with another on the way, as well as numerous nephews & nieces, especially Roberta (Giannotti) Carlson, Peter Santamaria & Tayla Carlson, and cousins, Marie (Toscano) MacDonald & Netta (Antonioli) Mattaliano. Due to the current situation we are experiencing with the Coronavirus, arrangements are private and under the direction of the Lynch - Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, WOBURN. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Michael's memory to either of the following charities, Make a Wish MA and RI, 133 Federal Street, 2nd Fl., Boston, MA 02110 or online at massri.wish.org or to the Boston Children's Hospital, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301 or made online at bostonchildrens.org/givenow Please include Michael's name in the memo line. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020