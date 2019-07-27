Home

MICHAEL ANNESE Jr.

MICHAEL ANNESE Jr. Obituary
ANNESE, Michael Jr. Of Everett, on July 24th. Son of the late Michael and Josephine (Cassara). Brother of Patricia Forgione of Lynnfield and the late Beverly. Also survived by nephew Steven Forgione and his wife Lynne of Lynnfield and niece Charlene Conway and her husband Michael of North Reading and four grandnephews, Michael, Nicholas, Matthew and Jake. A Private Family Service is planned for next week. In Michael's memory, donations may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 1-877-71-ROCCO

www.roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2019
