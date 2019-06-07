SOBCHUK, Michael Anthony Of Norwood, formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on June 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Amy (Cantalupa) Sobchuk of Norwood. Loving father of Catherine, Jacqueline, and Michael. Son of the late Gregory and Joann (Goralski) Sobchuk. Dear brother of Karen and Stuart Pierce of Hanover, Gregory of Orleans, Joann and Richard Yates of Beaverton, OR, Paul of South Boston, and Joseph and Marie of Saugus. Dear son-in-law of Anthony and Kathleen Cantalupa of Somerville, and brother-in-law of John and Jenny Cantalupa of Somerville, and Patrick and Jeaune Borden of Norton. Michael is also survived by a loving niece, and many nephews, cousins, and friends. Michael was the rock of our family, always ready to help out on any home project, car repair, or purchase. He was a 40+ year employee of the Clark & White/Bay State/McGovern dealership in Newton. A master craftsman, his vast knowledge and sharp wit was only exceeded by his ability to fix anything. He lived to make you laugh, and was extremely loyal to all he knew and loved. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, June 11th, at 10:00AM in Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM in St. Timothy Church, 650 Nichols Street, Norwood. Interment will be private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visitation on Monday, June 10th, from 4:00-8:00PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to pancan.org Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary