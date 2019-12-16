|
AVEDISIAN, Michael Age 83, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Jupiter Medical Center with his children by his bedside. Michael "Metz Papa" was beloved and devoted to a large, loving family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Ida Avedisian; son, Gary Avedisian and daughter, Laura Avedisian; granddaughter, Michaela "Hokee Jahn" Avedisian; sister, Nina Sahagian and brother-in-law, John Sahagian; brother, Armen Avedisian and sister-in-law Jeanne Avedisian; nephews and wives Gregory & Nancy Sahagian, Paul & Kristen Sahagian, Matthew & Claudine Sahagian, Anthony & Darya Avedisian; 12 grandnephews and nieces; many close cousins and lifelong friends throughout New Jersey, New England, Florida and California. A private Hokee Hantes Service at St. Leon's Armenian Church, 12-61 Saddle River Rd., Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 is planned for Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020 at 10:30 am. A Celebration of Life will follow from Noon to 4 pm at the Indian Trail Club, 830 Franklin Lake Rd., Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Michael's honor at https://coafkids.networkforgood.com/projects/88516-gifts-in-memory-of-michael-avedisian
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019