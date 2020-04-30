|
BABINE, Michael Of Danvers, formerly of Chelsea, on April 28, 2020 at the age of 68. Born in Boston on November 1, 1951 to his loving mother Mary (McCarthy) and his late father Joseph Babine. Cherished grandson of the late James and Helen Babine, and Elizabeth and Lawrence McCarthy. Adored nephew of Leo McCarthy and his wife Maria of NH, godmother Barbara Pitts and her husband Edward of Billerica, and the late Nancy Lewis and her husband William, William McCarthy and his surviving wife Judith of Wakefield, Laurence McCarthy and his surviving wife Elizabeth of North Reading, Clarence Manning and his wife Hazel, and Earl Babine and his wife Margaret and James and Christine Babine. Also survived by many cousins and dear friends. Michael enjoyed listing to music, especially his favorite instrument, the piano. He was also fond of the religious radio channel. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gatherings due to Covid-19, all Services will be held privately. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael's memory to the Friends of Hathorne, c/o the Hathorne Regional Center, 450 Maple Street, Danvers, MA 01937. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020