BRODY, Michael Of Newton, MA, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on June 22, 2019, after a courageous fight with multiple myeloma. Beloved husband of Lisa (Allen) Brody, devoted father of Craig of Boston, Dana and his wife Lori of Sharon, and Jessica Dunn and her husband Jacob of New York. Proud grandfather of Alexandria, Barrett, Mackenzie, Derek, Mason, Sienna, and Morgan. Loving brother of Les and Amy Brody of Newton and James and Jane Brody of Summit, NJ. Michael and Lisa were married 44 years and had a special kind of love. He was a family man who most enjoyed his time with his wife, kids, and grandkids. Michael's passion was the company he helped build and where he worked for 46 years, M.S. Walker. As Michael always said, "Wine is fine, but liquor is quicker." Services at Temple Sinai, 25 Canton St., Sharon, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Shiva to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana Farber Multiple Myeloma Department, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019