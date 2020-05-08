|
|
BRONKHORST, Michael Of Holbrook, passed away on May 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Mike leaves behind his wife of 52 years Ann (Hoban), and his two daughters Tina Bronkhorst (Mike Wessler) and Michelle Westhaver (Jeffrey). Mike is the son of the late Edward and Florence Bronkhorst of Braintree, the brother of Carol Reams of Wareham, and the late Richard and Edward Bronkhorst. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his three grandsons Andrew, Matthew, and Jonathan, who will miss him very much. Raised in Braintree, and a proud member of the Braintree High class of 1963, Mike resided in Holbrook for more than 50 years and worked as a truck driver for XpedX before retiring in 2008. Mike was an active member of the Fr Francis X Bransfield Knights of Columbus for many years, holding the position of Grand Knight in the early 80s. Mike was a steward in Teamsters Local 25, and a member of the Braintree Gun Club. All services are private. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, HOLBROOK. For online guestbook, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
View the online memorial for Michael BRONKHORST
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020