MICHAEL C. AMIRAULT
AMIRAULT, Michael C. Of East Boston, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Beloved son of the late Charles and Mary (Doherty) Amirault. Dear brother of Kathleen Murphy and husband Thomas of Woburn, Charles G. Amirault of East Boston, and the late Stephen P. Amirault. Cherished uncle of Jean Paul Montgomery, Stephen Montgomery, Sean Amirault, Shane Amirault, and Andrew Murphy. Also survived by his many loving cousins. Memorial donations may be made in Michael's name to MSPCA-Angell by going to https://www.mspca.org/donate-now/ or by mailing a check to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. In accordance with Mr. Amirault's wishes, Services are private. An interment of his cremated remains will take place at the family grave in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.ruggieromh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
