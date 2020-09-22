AMIRAULT, Michael C. Of East Boston, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Beloved son of the late Charles and Mary (Doherty) Amirault. Dear brother of Kathleen Murphy and husband Thomas of Woburn, Charles G. Amirault of East Boston, and the late Stephen P. Amirault. Cherished uncle of Jean Paul Montgomery, Stephen Montgomery, Sean Amirault, Shane Amirault, and Andrew Murphy. Also survived by his many loving cousins. Memorial donations may be made in Michael's name to MSPCA-Angell by going to https://www.mspca.org/donate-now/
or by mailing a check to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. In accordance with Mr. Amirault's wishes, Services are private. An interment of his cremated remains will take place at the family grave in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.ruggieromh.com