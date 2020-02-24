|
BENTO, Michael C. Age 48, of Tewksbury, formerly a longtime resident of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on February 24, 2020. Michael was the beloved husband and soulmate of Dana M. (Wilmot), cherished son of Ronald and Christine (Chetwynd) Bento of Wilmington, dear brother of Jeffrey Bento & wife Laura of Billerica, Daniel Bento & wife Jacqui of Andover and Leann Barden & husband Shawn of Billerica. Loving uncle of Alicia, Kyle, Lindsay, Olivia, Leo, Kellan, Addie, Brody, Hannah and Lauren. Son-in-law of Carolyn Wilmot of Middleborough, brother-in-law of Michael & Patty Wilmot of Townsend and Brian Wilmot of Tiverton, RI, nephew of Richard & Rita Bento, Carole Bryant and Linda Quinn. Michael is also survived by many cousins and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Michael's Life at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Friday, February 28th at 11:00 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to Inner City Weightlifting, 1 Kendall St., Cambridge, MA 02142. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 25, 2020