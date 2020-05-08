|
CALLAHAN, Michael C. Age 54, of Milford, passed away on Sat., May 2, 2020 at home. Devoted husband to Kimberly R. (Abbott) Callahan for 26 years. Loving father to Cody J. Callahan of Brighton and Morgan C. Callahan of Milford. Brother to Brian Callahan of FL and Daniel Callahan of Franklin and Brenda and her husband Mark Burton of Diamondhead, MS. Adoring grandfather of Sebastian Callahan. Also leaves a stepmother, Michelina Callahan of Old Orchard Beach, ME and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a brother, James Callahan. Michael worked as a supervisor for SMOC for the past 16 years. A Memorial Gathering will be at a later date. Memorials to SMOC, 7 Bishop St., Framingham, MA 01702. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, MILFORD.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020