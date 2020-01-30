|
|
NICOLAOU, Michael C. Of Norwood, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Elvira (Reyes Gonzales) Nicolaou. Loving father of Costa Nicolaou & his wife Cindy of Boxford, Luis Nicolaou & his wife Nancy of Medford, Eve Pallang & her husband Nick of Norwood, and Felipe Nicolaou of Somerville. Devoted brother Evangelia Papadouris & her husband Michael, Mary Nicolaou, and the late Theophilo Nicolaou & his surviving wife Maria. Cherished grandfather of four. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., NORWOOD, on Sunday, February 9th, from 2-5PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 547 Washington St., Norwood, on Monday, February 10th, at 11AM. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery in Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute or National MS Society. www..gilloolyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Michael C. NICOLAOU
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020