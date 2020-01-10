|
|
PALIE, Michael, C Of Hyde Park, 54 years old, passed away suddenly on November 15th. Loving son of the late Carmen P. and Angelina M. Brother of the late Peter A. & his wife Barbara of Mansfield, Robert D. & his wife Rebecca of Foxboro, Maria A. (Palie) Pirone & her husband Bruce Pierce of Fredericksburg, VA, and Thomas J. & his wife Joyce of W. Bridgewater. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and his many housemates and friends. He graduated from Hyde Park High and worked for 30 years at WORK Inc. in Quincy & Dorchester. Recently he participated in a control group of healthy, aging Down Syndrome adults for a long-term study of Alzheimer Disease in the Down Syndrome population. Memorial Service celebrating his life begins at 11AM on Saturday, Jan. 18th at the Blue Hill Country Club, Canton. Private interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton in the spring. Donations in his memory for the Mass General Hospital Research Institute to support studies of Alzheimer Disease in Down Syndrome population: giving.massgeneral.org/donate For complete obituary and to sign guestbook, see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 781-828-0888
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 12, 2020